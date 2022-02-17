MTN Ghana improves experience at SIM registration centres

Commenting on the progress made, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Shaibu Haruna said “through the active collaboration of key stakeholders in this exercise, we are constantly exploring avenues to improve the experience of our customers and ensure that every customer, regardless of their location, may access an agent nearby to complete their registration. We have put in several interventions including committing more resources and finding innovative ways of reaching more people.

MTN has also embarked on Institutional registrations for large groups and organizations. SIM registration agents have been deployed to corporate institutions to register their employees. Community registrations are organized during market days to educate communities on the process and also register them.

The interventions also include getting MTN Staff with compatible devices to register their own family and friends.

Against this background, MTN Ghana Foundation also used the Valentine’s day celebration to organize a special team to help register members of the Ghana Federation of Disability. The exercise started in Accra and is being extended to regional offices of the Federation in all 16 regions of Ghana. About 1,900 persons living with disabilities are expected to be registered.

We urge all customers to ensure they initiate the first step of linking their MTN Number to the Ghana Card by dialling *404# Send and follow the prompt. After completing this, you may visit any outlet or agent location to capture your biometric information. Please remember registration of SIM is completely FREE!