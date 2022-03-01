MTN Ghana records ¢2bn profit in 2021

MTN also saw its data revenue grow by 56.3% year-on-year to ¢2.769 billion.

“This was a result of increased data traffic (+54.9%) owing to various commercial interventions, improvements to the network, changes in consumer usage behaviour and increased smartphones on the network (+10.6%).”

Meanwhile, data to service revenue also increased from 29.6% to 36.0% year-on-year in line with its revenue diversification strategy.

The report also showed Active Mobile Money users recovering from the challenges in the first half of 2021 to achieve a growth of 3.8% year-on-year.

Growth in Mobile Money advanced service offerings such as retail merchant payments, micro loans, insurance, and international remittances supported an increase in MoMo revenue by 38.2% year-to-year to ¢1.734 billion in 2021.

The MTN financial statement report further noted that the contribution of Mobile Money to service revenue increased from 20.9% in 2020 to 22.5% in 2021.

Digital revenue however declined by 5.1% in 2021 to ¢200 million.

The company’s Board has also recommended a ¢0.085 dividend to shareholders.

Due to the sterling performance, the board recommended a final dividend of ¢0.085 per share, bringing the total dividend for 2021 to ¢0.115 per share.

This represents 70.6% of profit after tax and a 43.8% increase in dividend per share when compared to the prior period.

In a related development, Africa's largest mobile network provider, MTN Group, has emerged as the first company on the continent to buy some plots of digital land on the virtual reality world — metaverse.