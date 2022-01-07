MTN explains its 50% increase in Fibre broadband & Turbonet pricing

The Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN, Sam Addo indicated that the increase was necessary as it creates enough room for operators in the space.

“The market will get the opportunity to grow and the customer will not be having the discussion of which price but have the discussion of who has the quality and who gives the best service,” he said.

He also added that the development will help improve the services being offered.

On January 4, 2022, MTN introduced the new 50% rate of fibre broadband and turboNet prices with a 90-day validity.