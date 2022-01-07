According to MTN, the old pricing system was out of the market rate hence the increase to allow for active competition within the market.
MTN explains its 50% increase in Fibre broadband & Turbonet pricing
Telecommunications giant and market leader in Ghana, MTN, has justified the 50% increase in fibre broadband and turbonet charges effective January 4, 2022.
The Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN, Sam Addo indicated that the increase was necessary as it creates enough room for operators in the space.
“The market will get the opportunity to grow and the customer will not be having the discussion of which price but have the discussion of who has the quality and who gives the best service,” he said.
He also added that the development will help improve the services being offered.
On January 4, 2022, MTN introduced the new 50% rate of fibre broadband and turboNet prices with a 90-day validity.
But this introduction received a massive reaction and condemnation from consumers of the service. With some describing the move by the telco as “ridiculous and absurd”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh