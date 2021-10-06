Names of 14 TOR staff interdicted over alleged stealing, disappearance of products

It was also discovered that there was a disappearance of LPG belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR became indebted to the client to the tune of $4.8 million.

It is on the back of this and many other malfeasance and misappropriations that the IMC asked a number of workers who held various positions of responsibility and accountability to step aside and away from their post.

Meanwhile in an interview with Starr FM on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee at the Tema Oil Refinery, Norbet Anku, noted that the organization owes “almost everybody including their lunch providers”.

According to him, stakeholders in the industry are unable to trust TOR because they have not been able to manage their finances and operations well over the years.

Below is the list of interdicted workers of TOR: