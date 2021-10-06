RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Names of 14 TOR staff interdicted over alleged stealing, disappearance of products

Authors:

Evans Effah

The names of the top 14 executives involved in the alleged theft and disappearance of oil products at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) have been revealed.

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)
Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

The Interim Management Committee of TOR after its investigations and audit of the company noted that in April 2021, a total of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GH₵10.4 million disappeared from the Technical Storehouse of TOR.

Recommended articles

It was also discovered that there was a disappearance of LPG belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR became indebted to the client to the tune of $4.8 million.

It is on the back of this and many other malfeasance and misappropriations that the IMC asked a number of workers who held various positions of responsibility and accountability to step aside and away from their post.

Meanwhile in an interview with Starr FM on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee at the Tema Oil Refinery, Norbet Anku, noted that the organization owes “almost everybody including their lunch providers”.

According to him, stakeholders in the industry are unable to trust TOR because they have not been able to manage their finances and operations well over the years.

Below is the list of interdicted workers of TOR:

List of the interdicted TOR staff
List of the interdicted TOR staff Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Security features of the GHc2 coin introduced by the BoG

Bank of Ghana's 2-Ghana cedi coin

Ghanaians use MoMo for transactions than cheque - BoG report

Mobile money far surpassed cheque transactions by massive ¢522.9 billion

TOR interdicts workers over disappearance of 105,927 liters of fuel

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Yellow Card: Crypto trading made easy in Ghana

Yellow Card: Crypto trading made easy in Ghana