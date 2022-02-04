RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

NCA to sanction telcos over ‘varnishing airtime’ complaints

Evans Effah

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has directed all mobile network operators (MNOs), value added service providers (VASPs) and content aggregators to desist from sending unsolicited messages and calls to consumers.

Ghanaians have been complaining about how sometimes their airtime varnish on their phones.
The regulator has consequently opined that it will sanction any service provider who fails to adhere to the directive.

The Authority has therefore urged the public to report to their service provider any received messages not consented to.

The directive by the NCA comes on the back of a campaign dubbed #StopTheAirtimeLoot by Techgh24 and Squeakgh.

The #StopTheAirtimeLoot campaign has so far and continues to expose how telcos and or their value-added service partners sign consumers on to commercial content without the consent of the subscribers.

According to the NCA, this is a crime under the law.

Also these unsolicited messages and calls from the telcos are responsible for widespread complaints of airtime vanishing on people’s phones across the coun

Meanwhile, the NCA has revealed that it is looking at developing a do-not-text/call (DNT/C) portal for subscribers to report and submit details of such complaints.

The portal, when deployed, will allow consumers to input details of infringements so MN0s, who will be connected with it, can take the needed action. Details of the ONT/C will be announced later,” it said.

According to the Authority, it had noted with great concern complaints about the spate of unwanted calls and text messages sent to consumers.

It advised service providers to ensure that subscriptions to such services are a two-step process, adding that there must be retention of the proof of consent from consumers.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

