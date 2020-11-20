The appointment flows from a 2018 memorandum of understanding signed between Nissan and the government of Ghana.

Ghana has since also adopted a government policy to aid the development of domestic automotive manufacturing industry.

The first model to be assembled at the new facility will be the new Nissan Navara pickup, unveiled by Nissan earlier in November.

The new model will be produced to specifications created for the African market.

"Ghana presents a great opportunity for investment, partnership, and growth for Nissan," said Shinkichi Izumi, managing director of Nissan Africa South.

"Establishing a long-term automotive industrial development policy will provide investors with further confidence, boost the local economy, and create jobs. We look forward to the continued partnership as Japan Motors officially begins assembling Nissan vehicles in Ghana."

The construction of the new facility is already underway, as are the recruitment and appointment of new employees, skills development, and technical training to share and apply Nissan's global quality production standards.

"Japan Motors sees great potential in Ghana," said Salem Kalmoni, managing director of Japan Motors.

"We're thrilled to make this significant investment and to be in a partnership that will unlock job opportunities and contribute to the economic development of Ghana. With world-class training, the local assembly plant will deliver an excellent product to meet our customers' needs," he added.