NLA presents ¢10m to Finance Ministry for Youstart programme

The Council of State member noted that the time had come for all well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions to support the Government to develop the economy.

He revealed that such a laudable Youstart programme which was targeted at changing the mindset of the Ghanaian youth from job seeking to job creation needed to be supported by all, hence, the support from the Authority.

He stated that the idea of a Ghana Beyond Aid may be realized through government initiatives and programmes such as Youstart. He emphasized that by fostering the enabling conditions for entrepreneurship to thrive, most Ghanaians will be gainfully employed, pay taxes, and contribute to the economy’s development.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Government, the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta commended the leadership of the National Lottery Authority for showing support to government at such a time and called on other institutions to emulate the kind gesture of the National Lottery Authority.