The focus of the meeting was to educate the celebrities on the products and services of the National Lottery Authority and how the organization can leverage their brand equity to sensitize the public on lotto frauds.

Speaking at the event, the newly appointed director-general, Mr. Samuel Awuku tasked the brand influencers to create awareness against leaked lotto numbers misinformation. This is a strategy used by fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting Ghanaians.

In his remarks, he stated categorically that:

“The National Lottery Authority(NLA) has not authorized nor appointed any individual or group of individuals to offer winning lotto numbers to the public. The lottery is a game of chance and it is very impossible to foretell winning numbers before draws because the outcome of draws is conducted in a very transparent manner which has always been open to the public for witnessing at 6:30 pm daily for original 5/90 and 7:30 am daily for NLA VAG Lotto except for Sundays and public holidays.”

Speaking on the goals he has set for The National Lottery Authority, Mr. Awuku revealed that the organization intends to make donations towards visible good cause initiatives that are tangible in nature through its yet-to-be-launched “NLA GOOD CAUSE FOUNDATION”. According to him, the NLA has been supporting a number of corporate initiatives and events without publicizing them and plans to change that during his tenure.