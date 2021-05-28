No more cheques for payment of taxes at Ghana Revenue Authority offices

Taxpayers with cheques issued in the name of GRA and cash, for payment of any tax type, are advised to make payment at any branch of the twenty-two under-listed designated banks:
The 22 banks are FBN Bank, Absa Bank, GCB Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa, Agricultural Development Bank, Societe Generale Ghana, Zenith Bank, GT Bank, Fidelity Bank, Universal Merchant Bank, and First Atlantic Bank.
The others are Republic Bank, Ecobank Ghana, Cal Bank, Universal Merchant Bank, Prudential Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Access Bank, Bank for Africa, Omni Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Stanbic Bank.
It added that payment of taxes can be done via the Ghana.gov platform. These channels will provide taxpayers with easy and convenient alternatives to fulfill their tax obligations.
Direct Transfer (from account to account)
ACH (Automatic Clearing House) Transfers