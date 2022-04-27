Owlet App rings in Ramadan with Iftar Gifting Galore

The season is typically marked by prayers and fasting from sunrise to sunset to achieve greater ‘taqwa’, or consciousness of God. To honour its significance, The Owlet made Ramadan extra-special in their unique way.

Over hundred Owlet App users in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, and Kenya broke their fast with extra special meals from their favorite vendors, courtesy of The Owlet. The tech company chose to make beautiful moments for Muslims around the continent – as a way to give back. The Owlet CEO, Elijah Olusehinde Kolawole, spoke on the special campaign ran by his company saying, “We understand how important these times are for our Muslim users, and this is our token of encouragement to them.”

Pulse Nigeria

“We have a lot of Muslims on our teams so we know how much this reflective period means for them. The initiative was a team decision to randomly gift our dear consumers. It is always a good time to show kindness, especially a tough time like this globally. We chose to spread a little cheer to as many corners as possible.”

He also reiterated The Owlet’s desire to keep smiles on faces throughout the holy season. “For us, this is not a one-day thing. It is continuous. We will continue showing love to our Muslim brethren and try to be there with them through this delicate time. Trying to make them happy as they seek the face of God.”

For each day of Ramadan, one special Owlet App user in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya and Uganda will be gifted a free meal of their choice from their favorite food or grocery vendors to break their fast. Loyal customers of The Owlet were rewarded with sumptuous meals to their delight. The giveaway continues till the end of Ramadan and till the final celebrations.

The Owlet is one of the breakout startups of 2022. The digital marketplace powered by social media has been making healthy strides since its inception in 2019, powering into four other African countries this year. With the Ramadan giftings, Africa’s first social media marketplace continues to show openness, devotion and diversity are mantras the company strongly upholds.

To enjoy ongoing Iftar gifting, simply download the Owlet App. Take a screenshot of a food or groceries vendor you would love to be gifted from, share your screenshot and Owlet username with the hashtag #RamadanWithOwlet.T&C apply.

For more information about Owlet App, follow @theowlette on Twitter or @OwletApp on Instagram.

_----_