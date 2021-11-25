Paul Adom-Otchere leads Ghana Airports Company as Transport Minister inaugurates new board

At a short ceremony, the deputy minister administered the oath to the 5 members present.

In his address, the deputy minister reminded the board that they should support the management and ensure that the policy directives of the ministry are implemented. He promised the ministry’s support to the board and wished them well.

The board chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere thanked the minister for the composition of the board which he says retains all the necessary expertise to ensure the success of the company.

He promised that the board will continue to enhance the peaceful relations now seen between management and the unions.

He also said the company will confirm to work to mitigate the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He said the board will work with the ministry to improve the financial situation of the company.

The board of GACL also has three other presidential appointees; Teye Adjirackor, Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko, and Philomena Sam.