Price Review: Sachet water to sell at GHp40

Evans Effah

The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASAWAP) has announced an upward adjustment in the price of sachet water.

Sachet water
Sachet water

According to the association, the price of sachet water will be sold at GHp40 with effect from Monday, December 27, 2021.

The statement from the Association also recommended that the 500 ml iced bottled water be retailed at GHC1.50, and the 750ml or medium size iced bottled water be retailed at GHS2.00.

"The 1.5L or large bottled water is to be retailed at GHC 3.50.

"Iced sachet water will be retailed at 40 pesewas."

Meanwhile, a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30 pieces will now sell at GHC4.50 from retail trucks.

The statement signed by the National President of the Association, Mr Magnus Nunoo, further said mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet water at GHC6.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

