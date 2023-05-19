ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar Charity invites bid for supply of cows with slaughtering and packaging services

Qatar Charity (Ghana Office) formally invites suitably qualified and experienced companies, to supply averagely 100 cows as per the RFQ details.

· Interested applicants are required to visit or communicate QC to review the full RFQ document to submit their offers.

· Submission deadline is 26/05/2023

· Inquiries relating to this tender should be submitted by email to ilaari@qcharity.org; minusah@qcharity.org.

· For any additional inquires, applicants can visit the projects department in Qatar Charity, 21 Tripoli St. East Legon, Accra.

A Pre-bid Meeting will be held to present the projects approach and expected results with the interested applicants, and this meeting should help the applicants to have answers for any raised inquires. The meeting will be on Wednesday, 24/05/2023.

