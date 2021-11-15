If you’re Ghanaian, you are definitely planning spending the Ghana Cedi as the yuletide draws near.
Quiz: Fun Facts about the Ghana Cedi. Lets see if you can score 10/10
The age old adage says "Money makes the world go round".
The cedi is the only legal tender in Ghana, so you will a lot of it to enjoy the Christmas.
But take this fun facts quiz and let's see how much you know about the Ghana Cedi...
The Cedi is name for a...?
Shell
Salt
Gold
Shell Next question
Cedi is Akan word for?
Dowry
Beads
Cowry
Cowry Next question
The Cedi is Ghana's fourth currency
True
False
True Next question
Most of the Cedi bills does not picture the “Big Six”.
True
False
False Next question
You know book!
Why do you think each denomination of the Cedi note is a different color?
For security reason
It symbolizes justice
For easy identification & making it easy to pick out the bill you need
For easy identification & making it easy to pick out the bill you need Next question
What is the name of woman whose face is on the fifty-pesewa coin?
Yaa Asantewaa
Queen Elizabeth I
Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey
Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey Next question
You've been reading!
The first cedi was replaced in ...?
1967
1982
1957
1967 Next question
The signature on the notes changes when a new governor takes over the management of the Bank of Ghana
True
False
True Next question
Cool Chop!
The first governor of the bank was...
Douglas F. Stone
Alfred Eggleston
C. E. Osei
Alfred Eggleston Next question
The currency code for Cedis is ...
GHS
GH₵
Gp
GHS Next question
Cheer, well done!
You need to read more!
Not bad!
You're the man/woman!
