Quiz: Fun Facts about the Ghana Cedi. Lets see if you can score 10/10

Evans Effah

The age old adage says "Money makes the world go round".

Ghana cedis
Ghana cedis

If you’re Ghanaian, you are definitely planning spending the Ghana Cedi as the yuletide draws near.

The cedi is the only legal tender in Ghana, so you will a lot of it to enjoy the Christmas.

But take this fun facts quiz and let's see how much you know about the Ghana Cedi...

The Cedi is name for a...?

Shell
Salt
Gold
Shell Next question

Cedi is Akan word for?

Dowry
Beads
Cowry
Cowry Next question

The Cedi is Ghana's fourth currency

True
False
True Next question

Most of the Cedi bills does not picture the “Big Six”.

True
False
False Next question
You know book!

Why do you think each denomination of the Cedi note is a different color?

For security reason
It symbolizes justice
For easy identification & making it easy to pick out the bill you need
For easy identification & making it easy to pick out the bill you need Next question

What is the name of woman whose face is on the fifty-pesewa coin?

Yaa Asantewaa
Queen Elizabeth I
Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey
Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey Next question
You've been reading!

The first cedi was replaced in ...?

1967
1982
1957
1967 Next question

The signature on the notes changes when a new governor takes over the management of the Bank of Ghana

True
False
True Next question
Cool Chop!

The first governor of the bank was...

Douglas F. Stone
Alfred Eggleston
C. E. Osei
Alfred Eggleston Next question

The currency code for Cedis is ...

GHS
GH₵
Gp
GHS Next question
Cheer, well done!
Your score: Average
You need to read more!
Evans Effah

