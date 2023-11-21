ADVERTISEMENT
QUIZ: How crypto-savvy are Ghanaians?
Take this quiz and let's find out how crypto-savvy you are...
What is cryptocurrency?
A type of physical currency made of rare metals like gold and silver
A form of virtual currency that is stored on physical paper notes, similar to traditional paper money.
A digital currency that relies on cryptography and operates on decentralized blockchain networks, eliminating the need for a central authority
What is a crypto wallet?
Crypto wallets are the total funds you have in cryptocurrencies
Accounts where investors can store their cryptocurrencies more securely than exchanges
A transaction where you move your money from your crypto account to the normal Bank account
Is Blockchain and Bitcoin the same?
Yes, blockchain and Bitcoin are essentially the same thing
Blockchain is just a fancy term for the digital chain that holds physical bitcoins together
No, blockchain and Bitcoin are not the same. Blockchain is the underlying technology that enables the existence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is a specific digital currency that operates on a blockchain
What are the most popular cryptocurrencies?
Akwaaba Cedi, Wasawasa, JollofJumping
Chale Boga, Bitcoin, Sankofa Money
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
Are cryptocurrencies taxable?
Cryptocurrency taxes must be put in place because it’s a source of income
It depends on how each government envisions the function of the crypto market in the country’s financial economy
Cryptocurrency taxes don't exist
What is Bitcoin mining?
Mining is the process in which cryptocurrency transactions among users are verified and added to the public blockchain ledger
Involves miners equipped with virtual pickaxes delving into the digital depths of the blockchain to extract bitcoins hidden within the code-laden rocks
It’s the computational process where powerful computers, known as miners, solve complex mathematical puzzles to validate transactions on the Bitcoin network
