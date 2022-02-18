RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Quiz: Lets test your knowledge on crop production and management

Authors:

Evans Effah

This quiz will help you understand the concept of crop production and management very well.

Lets test your knowledge on crop production and management
Lets test your knowledge on crop production and management

You can also share this quiz with your friends to assess their knowledge in this particular area.

Recommended articles

Shall we begin the quiz then? If yes, go ahead and play the quiz now.

The work done by a person in order to earn money is known as

Farming
Occupation
Money
Brain drain
Occupation Next question
Correct!

The process of separation of grains from main crop plants known as________

Threshing
Winnowing
Harvesting
Tilling
Threshing Next question

The process of removing unwanted plants known as_________.

Storage of food
Weeding
Application of manure
Cutting
Weeding Next question

The process of loosening of the soil is called

Tilling
Harvesting
Spraying
Weeding
Tilling Next question

........... is the main occupation of rural livelihood people

Industry
Teacher
Irrigation
Farming
Farming Next question

The pieces of soil can be broken by using tool called _________

Soil plank
Soil leveller
Harrow
Sowing
Soil plank Next question
Correct! Well done

What is watering the crops called?

Manuring
Watering
Tilling
Sowing
Watering Next question

______ is a person who manages a farm.

Engineer
Worker
Farmer
Labour
Bravo!

_____ farmers are agricultural labour

Tenant
Nomadic
Seasonal migrator
Tenant Next question

The process of cutting and gathering crop plants are known as____

Winnowing
Threshing
Harvesting
Irrigation
Harvesting Next question
Your score: Too Bad!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Good!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Excellent!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi

Fuel prices to go up again tomorrow – COPEC

Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah

GACL tells Airports/Airlines to allow Ghana Card holders board flights home without Visa

Kotoka International Airport

Ghana is not going to the IMF - Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta