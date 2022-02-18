You can also share this quiz with your friends to assess their knowledge in this particular area.
Quiz: Lets test your knowledge on crop production and management
This quiz will help you understand the concept of crop production and management very well.
Shall we begin the quiz then?
The work done by a person in order to earn money is known as
Farming
Occupation
Money
Brain drain
Occupation Next question
Correct!
The process of separation of grains from main crop plants known as________
Threshing
Winnowing
Harvesting
Tilling
Threshing Next question
The process of removing unwanted plants known as_________.
Storage of food
Weeding
Application of manure
Cutting
Weeding Next question
The process of loosening of the soil is called
Tilling
Harvesting
Spraying
Weeding
Tilling Next question
........... is the main occupation of rural livelihood people
Industry
Teacher
Irrigation
Farming
Farming Next question
The pieces of soil can be broken by using tool called _________
Soil plank
Soil leveller
Harrow
Sowing
Soil plank Next question
Correct! Well done
What is watering the crops called?
Manuring
Watering
Tilling
Sowing
Watering Next question
______ is a person who manages a farm.
Engineer
Worker
Farmer
Labour
Bravo!
_____ farmers are agricultural labour
Tenant
Nomadic
Seasonal migrator
Tenant Next question
The process of cutting and gathering crop plants are known as____
Winnowing
Threshing
Harvesting
Irrigation
Harvesting Next question
