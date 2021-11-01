In a statement, the Receiver informed the general public that he is requesting for firm bids from potential buyers to acquire some Landed Properties of the defunct companies for his evaluation.
Receiver auctions assets of 347 collapsed MFIs
The Receiver for the collapsed 347 Microfinance Companies (“MFIs”) and the 23 Savings & Companies, Eric Nana Nipah, is calling for bids for some assets belonging to the defunct firms.
“Interested bidders who want to inspect the Properties or have enquiries may visit the receivership website on www.ghreceiverships.com or contact the Receiver’s representative, Yvette Bourreau, on yvettebourreau@yahoo.com or 0559416841 to reserve an inspection appointment.
Details of the condition for the sale of these properties are set out in a sales memorandum which can be assessed on the website above.
The statement added that all bids are to be submitted on or before 4pm on Friday, 26 November, 2021. Interested bidders should submit their bids in a signed and dated formal letter to the following address:
Below is the list of available properties for sale:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh