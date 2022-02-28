Reduction of benchmark value is not satisfactory to our concerns - AGI

In a statement to the media, they said the decision by the government will not settle the concerns of local manufacturers, indicating that they are “very dissatisfied.”

“Our attention has been drawn to a reduction of the 50% benchmark discount value to30% for general goods and 10% for vehicles, while consultation was still in progress. This revision by the government does not offer solutions or address the concerns of local manufacturers. While we acknowledge efforts by the government to address this distortion, we are very dissatisfied with this review.”

The association further stated that the reduction does not automatically restore the local manufacturers to their previous state or increase competitiveness after suffering the impact of the decision for more than two years.

ece-auto-gen

“After bearing the brunt of this policy for over two years, it has been our expectation that the revision will spare us further stress. AGI wishes to state that a review from 50% to 30% for general goods and 10% for vehicles does not restore local manufacturers to the status quo, let alone competitiveness. This will not achieve the desired impact, and we consider this not adequate to ensure the competitiveness of our manufacturers. Indeed, we are disappointed.”

After months of agitation and weeks of consultations with stakeholders in the trading community on the benchmark values reduction policy, the government has finally concluded on a 30 percent discount for all goods and 10 percent for vehicles.