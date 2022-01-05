Rosemary Beryl Archer appointed Deputy CEO of Ghana Exim Bank

Until this appointment, Madam Archer was Head of SME at the Bank.

Profile of Rosemary Beryl Archer

Rosemary Archer hails from the Western Region. She has over 20 years experience in 3 key industries including media and telecoms (working for Scancom Ghana) but mostly in banking .

Within the 16 years of her banking experience she has assumed various roles including roles at Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail, SME, Business development, Treasury, Credit and Recoveries, Export development from within several local banks including the Universal Merchant Bank ( UMB), Access Bank ( formerly intercontinental Bank ), Fidelity Bank and currently Heading the SME Banking Department at GEXIM where she has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives to position SME businesses as a useful platform to facilitate the industrial Transformation Agenda of the government .

In 2020 , GEXIM’s ‘Tuesday Market’ an initiative she spearheaded to promote made in Ghana products locally and internationally was adjudged the CIMG President’s special award .

As Head of International Cooperation at GEXIM, Rosemary Archer was key to the completion of MOU’s and with peer international development banks such as US Exim, India Exim, Indonesia Exim, Hungary, Thai and Slovenia Exim’s. All of these relationships and partnerships occasioned new access to funding and knowledge transfer.

In addition to these her tenure as head International Co-operation occasioned the appointment of the CEO of GEXIM to the high office of President of The Global Network of Exim Banks and Development Finance Institutions.

She is expected to bring her banking experience and extensive familiarity with the organization and its objectives to bear on this new role.