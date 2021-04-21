Samuel Meyir Dery joins FanMilk as new Marketing Director

With his new role at FanMilk, Samuel Dery will develop and execute creative marketing strategies that will accelerate the business and deliver consistent results whiles building trust for FanMilk’s brand portfolio.

While at Guinness Ghana, Samuel Dery is noted to have led the consistent delivery of the Malta Guinness Brand, he rolled out the #Rekognize Campaign which saw the unveiling of a new label to celebrate Malta Guinness 30 year anniversary.

Samuel was instrumental in leading Guinness Ghana in investing GHS 10 million to support trade partners and customers to Rise Up from the impact of COVID 19 through a Retail Loyalty Programme dubbed Rise Up. Under his stewardship, Samuel also led a team through a B2B Partnership with MTN to launch a NCP – Link Up which saw a guaranteed GHS 2 million worth of airtime given away which translated to a ROI of 13% and drove significant growth in brand health.

Some of his other achievements was leading a marketing campaign that won Guinness Ghana the best Guinness Market in the African Regional Market in 2016 and emerged the Malta Guinness Man of the year in 2020 for Africa.

A proven leader who has delivered significant business growth within the FMGC as well as the brewery industry, Samuel Dery embodies a unique blend of integrated marketing and creative acumen.