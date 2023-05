S&P Global partner RMG to handover US$1.2m network licenses to KNUST

The implementation of these cutting-edge engineering and geoscience software will enable researchers and students at KNUST to conduct more complex analyses and simulations, leading to accurate and groundbreaking discoveries within the academic setting and better preparing them for the job market.

To ensure the successful installation and usability of the software, the management team from RMG, along with their partners from S&P Global, paid a visit to the university, where they engaged in discussions with the Provost of the College of Engineering and the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST.

Nana Akwasi Ankamah, the Managing Director of RMG, emphasised the significance of these software licenses in the petroleum industry as many National Oil Companies and International Oil Companies utilises them in their operations. He expressed the importance of introducing students at KNUST to these software tools before they enter the industry, thereby closing the gap between industry and academia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the things we realised in our consulting space is the heavy usage of these software in the industry for real-time decision making. We felt it was fit for the students to be introduced to it before they get into the industry to make them ready to fully utilize these software and bring value to any organization they will be attached to”, Mr. Ankamah said.

He also mentioned the possibility of extending this initiative to other universities and expressed the intention to invite S&P Global for webinars and training sessions in the future.

Samuel Asiedu Duah, the Business Development Manager for RMG, highlighted RMG's commitment, along with S&P Global, to advancing education in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

He stressed the need to equip the next generation of oil and gas professionals with the hands-on skills and tools required to navigate the most advanced industry software.

“In our experience in providing petroleum geosciences and reservoir engineering services, we see the need to equip the next generation of oil and gas professionals with hands-on skills and tools in navigating these most advanced industry tools, he said, adding that the goal is to reduce the learning curve for students as they enter the industry, ultimately increasing their market value and employability in the highly skilled oil and gas sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nalin Vatte, Associate Director for S&P Global, expressed confidence that the software licenses would optimise production and enhance the capabilities of the students.

Also, Professor George Yaw Obeng, representing the Provost of the College of Engineering, commended RMG and S&P Global for their generous contribution, noting that it aligns with KNUST's mission. He highlighted the importance of modern software tools for training students, conducting research, and engaging with communities to effectively transfer knowledge and contribute to national development.

Pulse Ghana

"This is a very good gift and it is consistent with the mission of KNUST. We require modern tools in software for training students. Also, for our research and engaging with communities because the knowledge we generate from the research is the knowledge we transfer to the community in order to engage the community effectively and build the nation. So, this software are very key for both faculty research as well as the students' training,” he noted.

Prof. Emmanuel Donkor, Head of Petroleum Engineering at KNUST, highlighted the significant impact of the licenses on the academic work of students, providing them with the necessary skills for the industry. He explained that the validated licenses would allow for unrestricted usage, enabling academic work and research to be published without any hindrances.

ADVERTISEMENT