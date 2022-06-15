Setting up of a development bank will help transform our economy – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the launch of the Development Bank Ghana in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said it will make long term funding available to the private sector and develop the ecosystem for market access.

“Today’s event is the culmination of years of painstaking efforts undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government to strengthen the infrastructure, the transformation of the Ghanaian economy for private sector led growth.

“This launch comes on the heels of some unfortunate, unforgettable commentaries that accompanied the process leading to the establishment of the bank.

“A year on, the Development Bank Ghana has seen the light of the day as its foundation will help spearhead the vision of moving our nation, the situation beyond aid which involves positioning the private sector to take the lead in the socio-economic transformation of our country and create quality jobs of our young people.

Pulse Ghana

“The idea of setting up the Development Bank Ghana was indeed announced in the 2017 budget statement and economic policy when I first assumed office. It is one of the many policy initiatives that my government has come up with to help transform the Ghanaian economy. The overriding objective is to make long term funding available to the private sector and develop the ecosystem for market access technology and innovation,” he said.

The Government through the Finance Ministry earlier indicated that the DBG was an integral feature of the GH¢100 billion Ghana Cares ‘Obaatampa’ Project, which was seeing to the revitalization of the Ghanaian economy following the onset of COVID-19.