SIM re-registration: MNOs to ensure elimination of long stressful queues at centres

The above decisions and others were arrived at at a meeting between the National Communications Authority (NCA) and stakeholders on the ongoing exercise.

According to a statement released by the NCA, the review meeting held was to among others ensure and improve subscriber experience in the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.

At the meeting, all the stakeholders also agreed that there should be continuous update of the SIM registration software to make it more efficient.

Many Ghanaians have complained about the long queues at the various mobile network service centres across the country due to the rush to meet the March 31, 2022 deadline set for registering SIM cards.

Read the NCA's statement on the meeting with the stakeholders below;

In a related development, the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has taken issues with the NCA's lazy attitude towards the publication of the monthly findings on call congestion, call setup, and call drop.

According to CPA, the NCA, being a regulator of the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for some years now has failed in publishing its investigations on how well the MNOs are handling the issues of call congestion, call drop, call setup among others in the country.