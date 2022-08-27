Stabilisation of the Cedi to begin next week – Government assures

Bloomberg recently classified the cedi as the worst-performing currency across the globe after Sri Lanka’s Rupee.

This was after the exchange rates skyrocketed from $1.00 for GH¢7.43 to an average of GH¢10.5 to buy $1.00 in the space of a month.

However, Adu Boahen said the government is working on fixing the situation, having agreed with mining and gas companies to sell their forex to the Bank of Ghana to stabilise the currency.

“We want to see the stabilisation happening next week. The Afrexim facility should be here by Monday at the latest and that should begin towards the first step toward making sure that the stabilisation occurs,” the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry said, as quoted by Joy News.

“We believe that there are a lot of speculative activities that are creating some unnecessary depreciation in the currency.”

Earlier this week, the Bank of Ghana received the first tranche of a $750 million loan facility from the Afriexim Bank.

Pulse Ghana

The facility is expected to finance capital and growth-related expenditures in the 2022 Budget.

It will also give a big boost to the local currency, by helping to stabilize the cedi, which has been under serious depreciation pressure this month, especially.