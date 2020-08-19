Commenting on the awards, Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said, “At Standard Chartered, we continue to pride ourselves in our ability to guide clients to make the right investment decisions through different stages of their life cycle”.

Our advisory-led Wealth Management approach allows us to operate with no product bias to enable better investment outcomes for our clients. Our highly skilled and professional local advisory team, coupled with our network of investment specialists, leverage our open-architecture model to help clients assess a comprehensive range of Wealth Management solutions.

“This award means a lot to us as it comes to further enhance our clients’ confidence in our advisory capabilities, and our commitment to guide them while investing, especially during these times of global economic uncertainties brought about by COVID-19,” she added.

Standard Chartered provides the best in class specialized managed investment services to clients in Ghana – portfolio diversification, local currency bonds and treasury bills and offering competitive rates on forex investments. Our presence in multiple markets mean we can provide cross border services to meet the needs of our clients. We are the only bank that can transfer in destination currencies of the G10 countries.

The Bank has the widest range of Bancassurance solutions available in the market providing a holistic insurance proposition for all our clients. Wealth Management offers Life insurance solutions to protect you and your loved ones from Life’s rainy days and facilitates preparations towards major life events including retirement and your wards’ tertiary education.

In line with digitizing our services, Clients are now able to get direct access to investment ideas through “Market Views On-the-Go. Client investment profiling, investing and buying insurance can all be done on the SC Mobile App. The Bank continues to provide clients the convenience of transacting anywhere and anytime.

The Bank has just introduced SC DigiAdvisory, with this, clients can connect with Relationship Managers or Insurance Specialists and receive access to tailored wealth management advice from the comfort of their homes.

The Global Business Outlook Awards aim to recognize and reward excellence in business to companies in the public and private sector, all over the globe. The goal is to ensure that innovation, creativity and the drive to create value is duly recognized.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited was lauded for building the skill and drive to succeed in this competitive sector. With this award, the Bank adds to its list of growing awards which include the Best Bank for Transformation in Africa and the Best Bank for Financing at the 2020 Euromoney Awards for Excellence and underscores its brand promise, Here for good.

The Bank has achieved key milestones in its digital transformation agenda, initially by launching the first full digital bank on mobile – SC Mobile app - with enhanced features including full on boarding of new clients in 15 minutes then installing Digital Banking Centres (DBCs) to augment its branch network and give clients access to investment products through its digital banking experience.

Since inception in 2015, Global Business Outlook has successfully evaluated a vast number of companies covering various sectors of the industry, including but not limited to Banking. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within their respective sectors.