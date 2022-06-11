Stonebwoy attends global launch of the most anticipated TECNO Camon 19 Series in New York

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide has been dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally” with a strong presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. As a brand, TECNO has become the most popular brand with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio ranging from mid-range models like the POP series, the most popular SPARK series to premium models such as PHANTOM and CAMON series on the Ghanaian market.