TECNO launches CAMON 20 Series: A steady night portrait master with a 'revolutionary' design

TECNO CAMON 20 series 5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology and 50MP main camera RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor provides an SLR camera level anti-shake video and crystal-clear night portrait quality, even when taken while moving at top speed.

Its 108MP Ultra Definition camera delivers breath-taking wide-angle shots for both photography and video shooting that support 4K and HDR video, while the rear and front cameras support dual portrait video. The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie camera also elevates selfie experiences.

CAMON 20 series is the best anti-shake solution for portrait video shooting so far that captures all the emotions in motion!

With its advanced camera features, the TECNO CAMON 20 series takes creativity to new heights and its the perfect smartphone for fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts who love to capture every moment in style. The CAMON 20 series boasts of a sleek and modern look with a premium feel.

The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED true color display, supporting full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, browsing, and other media activities. Additionally, the display comes with a center hole-punch design and an embedded fingerprint sensor for fast and secure access to the device.

The TECNO CAMON 20 series is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 processors, giving users a blazing-fast performance and at optimum power efficiency. It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of internal storage, ensuring that users have ample space for their apps, games, and media.

The device also has a large 5000mAh battery with a 45W supercharger for quick and easy recharging that can last all day.

The striking aesthetic design and powerful performance of TECNO’s CAMON 20 series brings about an all-round exceptional user experience. The Immersive All-slim Bezel brings users an immersive border-less full-screen view experience. The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials creates incredible natural tactile texture that is waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant as well as fingerprints proof.

Availability

You can get exciting benefits such as 2GB MTN DATA Bundle Monthly for 6 months, 180 Days screen protection warranty and amazing gifts when you enter any TECNO-accredited stores to get the new CAMON 20 series device. For more information, follow TECNO on social media @TECNOMobileGhana.

Recommended Retail Pricing

CAMON 20 PRO - GHS 2,545

CAMON 20 - GHS 2,145

