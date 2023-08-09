ADVERTISEMENT
TECNO launches CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition with world-first back cover adorned with graffiti-style art

TECNO CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition brings together Mr Doodle’s iconic “graffiti spaghetti” artwork and advanced photography capabilities to create an ultra-fashionable and professional imaging smartphone.

This masterpiece inspired by Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle in collaboration with TECNO has created a device that seamlessly blends the worlds of art and technology, delivering an unparalleled user and visual experience.

CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition – a new addition to the popular CAMON 20 Series, adopts the moon phase color changing technology, combining Mr Doodle's graffiti paintings with CAMON 20's unique 3D design. The back cover absorbs light during the day time and releases it as fluorescence at night, allowing the phone's back to display Mr Doodle's graffiti works making it an iconic master that combines fashion and art.

TECNO CAMON series has always been committed to embracing art with innovative technology that constantly breaks boundaries, and bringing consumers products both artistic and innovative which falls in line with Mr Doodle's creative spirit of leaving no blank undoodled. The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition comes with a classic camera that captures moments with unrivalled clarity, ensuring every frame remains steady and focused. Even in challenging lighting conditions, the low-light camera feature delivers impressive results that will leave you awestruck.

Following the industry's first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design of TECNO CAMON 20 series, the back cover of TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition is constructed from a 3D PGI material and applies 3D diamond cutting design technique, to give the surface a three-dimensional effect that reflects light from different angles, creating a dazzling diamond-like shine. In addition, the moon phase color changing technology TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition adopted enables the back cover refract light from its diamond-like surface in dark environment, and display the Mr Doodle's graffiti painting. TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition also comes with Mr Doodle graffiti style customized wallpaper, AR SHOT and AOD, bringing users more surprise beyond looks.

The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition embodies the perfect fusion of design, technology and visual delight. Through continuous innovation, the series delivers not only a one-of-a-kind design, but also advanced, professional photography capabilities and exceptional user experience. Empowering users to capture special moments in stunning detail, TECNO CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition boasts Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology and 50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive Sensor for crystal-clear portraits even in low light.

The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition truly reflects TECNO’s ambition to push the limits of both artistic and technological possibilities.

Read more on the CAMON 20 Doodle Edition here:

#FeaturedBy: Tecno

