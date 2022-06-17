RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

TECNO to launch the most stylish CAMON 19 Series smartphone in Ghana

Authors:

pulse ghana

TECNO, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide launched its most anticipated CAMON 19 series globally on 14th June 2022 in New York and is set to launch CAMON 19 series in Ghana on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 in an exclusive top tier event at the plush Grand Arena-Accra.

TECNO launches CAMON Series in Ghana
TECNO launches CAMON Series in Ghana

CAMON 19 Series is the latest update to the TECNO CAMON series with notable technological advancement. It is the perfect fusion of stylish design and state-of-the-art technology with its slim bezel and notable dual-ring, triple-camera layout.

Recommended articles

Apart from being the most awaited smartphone by Ghanaians, it has won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 for its camera module and Stylish & innovative design as well as the MUSE Design Award 2022 for the Product Design of its Art edition.

During the Global Launch in Newyork, Stonebwoy highlighted that the new TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians access new levels of enhanced camera technology with several new features designed to elevate user experience. The Ghana launch comes as a follow-up to this and also serves as the official unveiling of TECNO CAMON 19 series on the Ghanaian market.

TECNO launches in Ghana
TECNO launches in Ghana Pulse Ghana

Talking about the launch, the Branch Manager for TECNO stated that “ The launch will be a night of fun and a display of innovative technology and design. TECNO is ready to thrill Ghanaians with exciting features. The CAMON 19 Series represents the next evolution of the CAMON Series experience with the slimmest bezel and an innovative design”.

Follow @TECNOMobileGhana on social media for details about the event.

#FeaturedBy: TECNO Ghana

Authors:

pulse ghana

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Deploying true entrepreneurship in the fight against COVID-19

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa