TECNO to launch the most stylish CAMON 19 Series smartphone in Ghana

Apart from being the most awaited smartphone by Ghanaians, it has won the world-renowned iF Design Award 2022 for its camera module and Stylish & innovative design as well as the MUSE Design Award 2022 for the Product Design of its Art edition.

During the Global Launch in Newyork, Stonebwoy highlighted that the new TECNO CAMON 19 series will help Ghanaians access new levels of enhanced camera technology with several new features designed to elevate user experience. The Ghana launch comes as a follow-up to this and also serves as the official unveiling of TECNO CAMON 19 series on the Ghanaian market.

Talking about the launch, the Branch Manager for TECNO stated that “ The launch will be a night of fun and a display of innovative technology and design. TECNO is ready to thrill Ghanaians with exciting features. The CAMON 19 Series represents the next evolution of the CAMON Series experience with the slimmest bezel and an innovative design”.

