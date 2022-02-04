This quiz will take you through the process of budgeting your expenditure to save money.
This quiz will test your knowledge on budgeting and saving
If you think you have a good head for numbers, why not try this budgeting and saving math quiz?
Recommended articles
Proper budgeting is a problem that many people face in their daily lives and yet it is not taught formally to kids.
This quiz is the first step towards changing that.
You have budgeted GHC850 per month for rent. Your landlord has just informed you that your rent is being raised by 5% now and another 5% a month later at the end of the year. What will your rent be after these increments?
GHC855.50
GHC860.50
GHC892.50
GHC 937.12
GHC 937.12 Next question
Correct! Super
If by the end of 12 months from now you want to save exactly GHC1000 and your monthly income is GHC1500 with the monthly expenditures being GHC1480, how much would you need to cut back on expenses?
GHC65
GHC64
GHC60
GHC80
GHC64 Next question
Car A consumes GHC20 in petrol and costs GHC100 to be serviced while car B consumes GHC15 in petrol and costs GHC105 to be serviced. Which car is the better option of the two?
Car A
Car B
I don't know
None, both cost the same
None, both cost the same Next question
Correct! Nice
A car has a 15-gallon petrol tank with 3 gallons of petrol in it. Premium petrol costs GHC4.15 and the lower grade of petrol costs GHC3.96. What would be the difference in price between filling the tank with lower grade vs premium petrol?
GHC2.26
GHC2.28
GHC3.28
GHC4.00
GHC2.26 Next question
Bravo!
Your monthly budget for entertainment is GHC200. Suppose it costs GHC70 to eat out, GHC30 to watch a movie and GHC120 for a concert ticket. Can you do all this and still stay within your budget for the month?
Yes
No
No Next question
Wow!
On a newly opened savings account with a minimum balance of GHC1,000 for one year, 2% interest is being offered by a bank on a GHC100 debit card. The second bank is offering 5% interest and a GHC50 debit card on a newly opened savings account with the same minimum balance for one year. Assuming that you decide to deposit GHC1,000, which bank has the better return (interest plus card value) FOR THE FIRST MONTH?
The first bank
The second bank
Both are the same
None of them
The first bank Next question
Correct! Nicely done
You miss one workday every two weeks due to your poor health. You do not get paid when you are on leave and you normally work 8 hours a day and get paid GHC9.20 per hour. How much pay are you losing out on each year?
GHC1133.05
GHC1366.87
GHC1823.33
GHC1913.60
GHC1913.60 Next question
Superb!
It is time to get your car serviced. You will need four new tires costing GHC89.95 each, an oil change costing GHC45, and 2 new windshield wipers costing GHC7.95 each. What is the total cost of your service?
GHC 142.90
GHC 150.95
GHC420.70
GHC 432.75
GHC420.70 Next question
Your boss allows you to work one hour of overtime at one and a half of the base salary for 5 days per week and you are planning to increase your monthly savings to buy a used car. Your regular wage is GHC12.00 per hour. You want to save GHC3,000 for your car. Approximately how many weeks must you work with the extra hour per day to reach your goal?
34
48
50
60
34 Next question
You are saving GHC30 each month. You have a goal to accumulate GHC700 in savings. How long will it take you?
About one year
About two years
About three years
About four years
About two years Next question
Try the quiz again!
Share your score:
Great!
Share your score:
5 star for you!
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh