Three hospitality centres closed by GTA for not paying tourism levy

He also noted that operators in the hospitality and tourism sectors are mandated to pay their 1 percent tourism levy.

Mr. Jones gave the names of the three facilities that have failed to pay after several warnings: Tayiba Cafe, Hill View Hotel and Suma Court Hotel.

The regulator urged operators in the hospitality and tourism sectors to regularize their operations with them or risk facing sanctions as part of the ongoing exercise.

“It’s not a matter of targeting, but the issue is if we come and your cheque is ready, we are only coming for the money, either the money or we close you down because we have given them ample time.”

“So, these three facilities were not able to give us any undertaking,” he stated.