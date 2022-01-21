In an interview with Citi News, acting Director of Public Affairs at GTA, Nelson Jones, said the three businesses owe over GH¢600,000 in levies.
Three hospitality centres closed by GTA for not paying tourism levy
Three hospitality facilities in Accra have been shut down by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for failing to pay the 1% tourism levy.
He also noted that operators in the hospitality and tourism sectors are mandated to pay their 1 percent tourism levy.
Mr. Jones gave the names of the three facilities that have failed to pay after several warnings: Tayiba Cafe, Hill View Hotel and Suma Court Hotel.
The regulator urged operators in the hospitality and tourism sectors to regularize their operations with them or risk facing sanctions as part of the ongoing exercise.
“It’s not a matter of targeting, but the issue is if we come and your cheque is ready, we are only coming for the money, either the money or we close you down because we have given them ample time.”
“So, these three facilities were not able to give us any undertaking,” he stated.
In 2019, GTA carried out a similar exercise where it planned to close 115 tourism facilities in the Western Region for defaulting to the tune of G¢489,000.
