Three key tips for CV writing for job seekers

It’s on the basis of this that Head of Human Resources at Jobberman Ghana, Freda Nana Embil, in an interview revealed and shared some intriguing tips for job seekers looking to land a job.

According to her, it is imperative for job seekers to place emphasis on their experience and qualifications above all else.

She noted that job seekers should know how to put together an effective CV.

“There is some information that may be included on a CV that doesn't do much to increase the employability of job seekers," she added.

"Recruiters are always on the hunt for new talents, people with fresh perspectives and ideas. Fresh graduates come into the job market with high optimism and potential and recruiters are always ready to help mould them into professionals," Embil added.

Below are three key tips for writing a good CV;