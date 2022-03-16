Transport fares set to go up again as fuel price surge

“When we came out with this current adjustment, fuel price was at GH₵7.990 [per liter], so we are waiting for the 10 percent ratio so if it crosses to the GH₵8.8 [per litre], we will come out with a new price. That is the only way we can sustain our transport industry,” he noted.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, news broke that prices of petroleum products will from Wednesday, March 16 experience a significant surge as consumers are expected to pay between GH¢10 and GH¢11 per litre.

According to the GPRTU, it is deliberating on the percentage of adjustment to be made to the existing fares.

Mr. Moro further stated that the government has also failed to engage the Union on the recent price hikes at the fuel pumps.

The Union’s Communications Head, thus blamed the government for the frequent transport fare adjustment.

“We came up with this strategy which would have helped, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today, because internally, we have created our taxes, levies, and margins of which we engaged government about.

“If the government listened to us or was able to do something about it, we wouldn’t be here. So we need to do this to sustain our members,” he said.

The GPRTU only increased fares by 15 percent on February 26, barely a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate removal of three taxes on petroleum products to mitigate the impact of rising prices of crude oil on the international market.