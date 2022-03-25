Transport fares to go up again by 15%

He opined in an interview with GHOne TV that they as an association are disappointed in government to say the least. He stated that they expected at least a GH 2 cedi per litre reduction on petroleum products.

Mr. Morro further stated the new fares will take place in April if nothing is done by the government.

“When we heard they were in Peduase Lodge thinking about some of these things, we were happy thinking something reasonable would come out of it. What do I mean by reasonable, we were thinking Ghc2 or so would have an impact in our day to day activities but it wasn’t so.

“We heard 15 pesewas and even that we have it for only a period of three months. The way things are meaning fuel prices can be increased at any time. So what we want to do is to go ahead with the 15% upwards adjustment,” the GPRTU Head of Communication disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has also described government’s decision to reduce margin price build-up of petroleum products by a total of 15 pesewas per litre as insensitive and disappointing.

Reacting to the development after the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a raft of measures to cushion Ghanaians against the impact of the rising price of petroleum products at the pump, executive director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah described the development as unfortunate.

“A total of 15 pesewas reduction in the crazy fuel price levels is to say the least very unfortunate and insensitive… Margins have been reduced but he’s holding on to all his taxes?? woooowww,” he posted on Facebook.

“I am afraid but this finance [minister] is completely detached from the harsh realities of the people1.5 percent reduction in fuel prices that have jumped to above 10 cedis per litre?? This is very disappointing.”