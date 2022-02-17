Transport fares up by 30% effective February 18 - Private Commercial Transport Operators

The group opined in their statement that it arrived at this decision in order to save transport businesses from collapsing.

They complained about the frequent upward adjustment in fuel prices. The latest being an upward increase at the pump on Wednesday, February 16.

“A gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for ¢27, has now jumped to almost ¢36 per gallon,” it lamented in its statement dated February 17.

The Private Commercial Transport Operators has thus asked its members to “implement the increase from tomorrow, 18th February 2022, without further delay.”

They have also urged the public, especially valued customers to bear with them as they need to save their business.

“Bear with us as we need to save our business, sustain it and keep providing you with our critical services”.

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 7, the Coalition of Private Transport Operators presented a proposal for a 30% increment in transport fares to the Transport Ministry for consideration and approval. But the government suggested a 10% increment.

The Coalition has since rejected government’s offer insisting a 10% increment will shut down their operation. Meetings with both parties have ended conclusively.