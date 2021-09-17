Treepz Ghana launched to provide affordable and comfortable transport services

This follows the Toronto-headquartered firm’s acquisition of Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups after securing $1.2 million in seed funding.

Pulse Ghana

Stabus has, therefore, now been rebranded to Treepz Ghana, as the company aims to build the largest shared mobility platform across Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Country Manager for Treepz Ghana, Isidore Kpotufe, underscored the need for customers to enjoy comfortable and affordable transport.

He noted that the firm has adopted a solution-based approach by using technology and their app to provide convenience to their customers.

Pulse Ghana

He further stated that all buses of Treepz Ghana are vetted for quality and safety in order to ensure the best mobility services.

“We started off somewhere in Nigeria, we launched in Lagos and Abuja. And thanks to the many successes that we’ve chalked, today we’re launching that half a million people have used for the past few years in Ghana,” Mr. Kpotufe said.

So far, 15 new buses have been deployed to provide ride-hailing services in Accra and the number is expected to scale up to 100 vehicles by the end of 2022.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Co-founder and CEO of Treepz, Onyeka Akumah, believes the ride-hailing firm is the most secure around.

He explained that the company aims to allow people to move from bus stop to bus stop and to aggregate different bus operators across Accra, Kumasi and other regions.

He added: “Accra has become a hub for us to expand into other regions as well. It has borders in Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, touching into Nigeria which is like an operational base.”

Pulse Ghana

The launch of Treepz Ghana was attended by a host of dignitaries, including the Deputy Minister of Transport, Fredrick Obeng Adom and the Abola Mantse, Nii Ahele Nunoo III, a representative of the Ga Mantse.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Transport lauded the idea to scale up the use of technology in the transport industry.

He further commended Treepz for striving to work efficiently despite the inconveniences caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Obeng Adom reiterated the government’s desire to support private companies to grow, adding the employment has been created through the launch of Treepz.