Video: Check out the new private jet lounge at KIA

According to Graphic, the services at the terminal are scheduled to be launched at the end of January 2022.

It is going to be managed by McDan Aviation.

The lounge has a conference room for people who want to have business meetings at the airport without necessarily going into the city.

You arrive at the airport and have your meeting and go back.

It has shower rooms as well.

Meanwhile, McDan Commercial Private Jet Services, one of the companies that will use this new private jet lounge has revealed it will be offer employment to over 400 Ghanaians when its operations begin in January 2022.

The Company will kick start the Commercial Private Jet Services with 3 Jests and One Helicopter whilst arrangements would be made for the addition of the Bombardier, Chaligerer, BV Jet, and Helicopters to offer Air-ambulance Medical and domestic tourism.