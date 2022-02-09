RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Video: Ghana Airport MD’s reaction when he heard of his sack while on duty

Evans Effah

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to terminate the appointment of Ghana Airports Company Limited Managing Director in a letter on January 31, 2022.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The dismissal of Ghana Airport MD, Yaw Kwakwa became public on Wednesday, February 9, when the media put the story out in the morning.

But in a twist of events, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa expressed surprise later in the afternoon while on duty, touring with Parliament’s Transport Committee.

He expressed surprise when journalists asked him of his reaction following reports of the termination of his contract while on tour with Parliament’s Transport Committee.

Yaw Kwakwa said he was unaware that the President through the Transport Minister has directed the Board of the Company to terminate his appointment.

I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he said.

Watch Mr. Yaw Kwakwa's reaction below;

