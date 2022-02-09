Video: Ghana Airport MD’s reaction when he heard of his sack while on duty

But in a twist of events, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa expressed surprise later in the afternoon while on duty, touring with Parliament’s Transport Committee.

He expressed surprise when journalists asked him of his reaction following reports of the termination of his contract while on tour with Parliament’s Transport Committee.

Yaw Kwakwa said he was unaware that the President through the Transport Minister has directed the Board of the Company to terminate his appointment.

“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he said.