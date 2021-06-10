RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

We’ll not participate in Parliament’s investigation into revocation of banking licenses- BoG

Authors:

Pulse News
Recommended articles

In a response to a petition by owners [ Prince Kofi Amoabeng and Dr Kwabena Duffour] of the defunct banks sent to Parliament, lawyers of the BoG, Bentsi-Enchill Letsa and Ankomah noted that Parliament cannot review decisions made by the central bank.

The BoG further explained that the decision to revoke the licenses of the two banks was taken according to its statutory powers under the Banks and Specialised Deposit Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The BSDTI Act provides how persons who are aggrieved with such decisions may seek redress for their grievances, and the prescribed resolution mechanisms do not include recourse to Parliament.”

The BoG further argued that what the owners of the banks want parliament to do is contrary to section 3 (2) and section 4 (1A) of the Bank of Ghana Act , 2002 (Act 613).

Mr Kofi Amoaneng and Dr Kwabena Duffour petitioned Parliament to probe BoG’s conduct and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) over the withdrawal of their banking licenses.

The petitioners amongst others have prayed Parliament to order BoG to restore their license.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)