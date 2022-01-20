RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

We’ll relay e-levy before Parliament after engaging in extensive consultations – Finance Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the government intends to relay the controversial electronic levy before Parliament.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

He said this is due to the brouhaha that has followed the introduction of the tax.

Speaking at a new conference in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said there’s going to be a nationwide consultation before the new levy is re-laid.

“After extensive consultations, the e-levy will be re-submitted to Parliament this month. We look forward to joining hands with our Honourable Members of Parliament to approve the e-levy on a consensus basis, so we can collectively address the big issue of unemployment”, the Minister said.

He said the government is convinced about the need for the e-levy and how it encapsulates the idea of burden-sharing for Ghana’s development.

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister
Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister Pulse Ghana

“Beginning tomorrow [Thursday], a team comprising myself, colleague Ministers, and other key members of government will embark on a public engagement and sensitization campaign across the country. We intend to communicate clearly on the proposed mechanics of the e-levy, its potential benefits to the people of Ghana within the spirit of burden-sharing that must guide us in our development efforts as we move Ghana Beyond Aid,” he said.

On December 21, 2021, Parliament adjourned its sitting to January 25, 2022, without passing the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy of 1.75%.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

