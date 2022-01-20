Speaking at a new conference in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said there’s going to be a nationwide consultation before the new levy is re-laid.

“After extensive consultations, the e-levy will be re-submitted to Parliament this month. We look forward to joining hands with our Honourable Members of Parliament to approve the e-levy on a consensus basis, so we can collectively address the big issue of unemployment”, the Minister said.

He said the government is convinced about the need for the e-levy and how it encapsulates the idea of burden-sharing for Ghana’s development.

Pulse Ghana

“Beginning tomorrow [Thursday], a team comprising myself, colleague Ministers, and other key members of government will embark on a public engagement and sensitization campaign across the country. We intend to communicate clearly on the proposed mechanics of the e-levy, its potential benefits to the people of Ghana within the spirit of burden-sharing that must guide us in our development efforts as we move Ghana Beyond Aid,” he said.