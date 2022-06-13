RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

We're sensitizing public ahead of impending fare increment - GPRTU

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ghanaians have been told to brace themselves for another increase in transport fares.

We're sensitizing public ahead of impending fare increment - GPRTU
We're sensitizing public ahead of impending fare increment - GPRTU

According to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), they are sensitizing the public ahead of its planned increase in transport fares.

Recommended articles

In an interview with 3news.com, the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro said they do not want to surprise the people hence the sensitization.

We are sensitizing the general public ahead of the increment in transport fares. We don’t want people to be surprised when it increases,” he said.

He further indicated that transport fares will drop along with the decrease in fuel prices.

When the fuel prices decrease we will happily decrease transport fares too. We will not hesitate at all,” he added.

Meanwhile, GPRTU announced an upward adjustment of transport fares in May 2022.

The decision to increase transport fares has been necessitated by the economic hardship the country is facing and its negative impact on their work.

Various transport associations say the high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles, and increase in the cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants are among the reasons.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

Aerial view of Johannesburg (Image Source: Expatica)

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Aliko Dangote