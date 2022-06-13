We're sensitizing public ahead of impending fare increment - GPRTU

In an interview with 3news.com, the Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro said they do not want to surprise the people hence the sensitization.

“We are sensitizing the general public ahead of the increment in transport fares. We don’t want people to be surprised when it increases,” he said.

He further indicated that transport fares will drop along with the decrease in fuel prices.

“When the fuel prices decrease we will happily decrease transport fares too. We will not hesitate at all,” he added.

Meanwhile, GPRTU announced an upward adjustment of transport fares in May 2022.

The decision to increase transport fares has been necessitated by the economic hardship the country is facing and its negative impact on their work.