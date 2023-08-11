Wewire Africa: The revolutionary multi-currency payment platform powering global trade launched

“We understand the struggles faced by SMEs operating in diverse regions, and we are excited to introduce a solution. Our mission at Wewire Africa is to revolutionise African businesses,” the Founder and CEO of Wewire Africa, Eben Ghanney said at the launch.

Solution

He added that, in recent years, the continent had experienced a rapid proliferation of digital instant payment solutions.

However, many of these solutions are not interoperable with each other, and even less so across borders.

“As Africa works towards building the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), interoperability of cross-border instant payment solutions will be vital to increasing trade,” Mr Ghanney said.

He continued, “Solutions such as ours, made by Africans solving African problems, will help actualise the AfCFTA policy and ensure that its benefits extend to small-scale traders, many of whom are women.”

In an interview on the sideline of the launch, Mr Ghanney mentioned that the platform was a borderless transaction where businesses overcome geographical barriers by enjoying seamless payment transactions across Africa, America, and Europe.

“We are secured and reliable, we have competitive exchange rates, simplify the payment process, reduce administrative burdens for businesses,” Mr Ghanney noted.

Wewire Africa

Launched in April 2022, Wewire Africa is a multi-currency payment platform designed to empower businesses engaged in international trade.

With its advanced features and strategic partnerships, Wewire Africa unlocks borderless banking, making cross-border transactions seamless, secure, and cost-effective.

