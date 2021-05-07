What’s Twitter Spaces? These are all you need to know about the new voice platform

What’s Spaces?

It is basically live audio conversations on Twitter. Spaces are for small and intimate conversations with just a few others, or for big discussions about what’s unfolding right now with thousands of listeners. From connecting to your favorite musician to a post show about the game or a recap of news that just dropped, dig into the topics and conversations you care about with people you know and people you want to know.

People already come to Twitter to talk about what’s happening. Tweeters always followed people for their Tweets, now Spaces lets you hear their voices and talk about what’s happening now and what’s most important to you – live. From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring.

How Spaces work

On Twitter for iOS and Android, when someone you follow starts or speaks in a Space, it’ll appear at the top of your timeline as a purple bubble for as long as it’s live. When you join a Space as a listener, you can react to what you hear with emojis, check out any pinned Tweets, follow along with captions, Tweet or DM the Space, or request to speak.

Captions in a Space

When you join a Space as a speaker, in addition to talking, you can pin Tweets to the Space, turn on captions so everyone can follow along with what you’re saying, and Tweet the Space so your followers can join.

Tweets in a Space you’re speaking in

When you create a Space, you’re in control – who’s speaking, the topics, and the vibe. Invite people to join by Tweeting or DM’ing them to jump in and then invite them to speak directly from your Space. From there, talk about whatever is happening in your world.

How to invite people to speak

It’s important to us that people feel safe hosting and participating in Spaces conversations – that’s why we’ve built in safety controls available to hosts and speakers. For example, as a host, you can mute speakers and take away their mic, or remove them from the Space completely. Recently, we added the ability for Hosts to mute all speakers at the same time and a new management page for easier hosting.

You can mute everyone in your Space

Anyone can report and block others in the Space, or report the Space. Also, people you’ve blocked can’t join a Space you’re hosting, and you’ll see labels and warnings if someone you’ve blocked is speaking in a Space you join

Schedule and set reminders

To make it easy to track what’s happening and when, you’ll also be able to schedule and set reminders for upcoming Spaces in the coming weeks. This way, people don’t miss hearing from their faves.

Host with others

Co-hosting with other people to help manage speakers, participants, and if you need to leave, to pass hosting to one of your co-hosts.

Better accessibility

Improvements to live captions so they can be paused, customized, and are more accurate. More about our work to make Spaces accessible for everyone here.

More ways to find Spaces.