RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Business tips: Who is a virtual assistant and why do you need one?

Authors:

Pulse News

These are talented individuals that are good at multitasking. They can help you run

Who is a virtual assistant and why do you need one?

Photo: Pulse Ghana

your business better since they can handle some of the complicated aspects of your

Recommended articles

job, such as website management, photo editing, or graphic design.

Below are some of the benefits of working with a virtual assistant.

Low labor costs

Business people who choose to hire full-time employees end up incurring a lot of

costs since they have to pay things such as salary, taxes, benefits, and

compensation. If you get a virtual assistant, you will be able to hire an independent

contractor that can help you minimize labor costs. This is because such people

handle their own insurance and taxes. You get people to help you manage a

particular task like Dormzi hires for virtual assistant jobs, then pay them for the task

done. This can, therefore, help you save money that you can spend on other

business needs.

Better productivity

The problem with employees that work in offices is that they spend less time doing

any productive work. Most people use their time at work to surf the internet or gossip

with other colleagues. They don’t have discipline, especially without supervision.

Hiring a virtual assistant can, however, help you realize more productivity since such

people are self-driven.

Most of them work at home, far from the distractions of an office setting. They,

therefore, concentrate on finishing the tasks assigned to them. Since virtual

assistants are self-employed, they understand that the failure to give their best can

prevent them from getting future tasks. The high motivation that virtual assistants

show is what makes them more productive than office employees.

More flexibility

Since virtual assistants are quite committed, they are always available when needed.

If you have some urgent tasks, you can always ask them to do it for you. Some are

willing to work past the standard working hours and can, therefore, help your

business become more competitive than competitors. If you hire one from a different

time zone, it could also benefit your business. You can come up with a schedule that

maximizes output.

In case you get a virtual assistant that does not show a high level of commitment,

you can quickly end the contract and get a better one on. It advertises different

virtual assistant jobs that you should check out. Hiring and firing such people is easy

since they are not full-time employees of your company.

Provision of useful skills

Even if you have a big business, you may not have employees equipped with every

skill it needs. For instance, tasks such as creating professional websites or designing

the company logo need professional expertise. Working with a professional can help

you gain the skills that your business needs from time to time. It is easy to find

someone who works as a virtual assistant and has a specific skill set that your

employees may not have.

Enhanced quality of work

Most people spend a lot of time in the office doing tasks such as answering calls,

replying to emails, or managing their websites. Since such tasks are not very

essential, giving them to a virtual assistant can help you handle major tasks that can

help you grow your business. Though your employees can handle such tasks on

your behalf, some may not be conversant with new technology that keeps coming

up. Getting a virtual assistant means that you don’t have to spend time training them

to handle specific tasks since they are already well equipped.

A virtual assistant can also prevent you from doing everything on your own, which

can sometimes become overwhelming. When you are stressed, you may not be able

to give your best at work. A virtual assistant can relieve such emotions and help you

devote most of your time to the critical business areas that need your full energy and

focus.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]