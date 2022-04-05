World’s Billionaires: Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man is 130th on the list

The usual suspects like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates dominated the top 10 richest people in the world.

However, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote failed to make the top 100 in the 2022 list. He placed 130th on the list with a net worth of $14 billion.

The next Africans to appear on the list after the Nigerian business mogul is South African Johan Ruppert and family. He placed 230th on the list with a net worth of $8.9 billion.

Another South African Nicky Oppenheimer comes third in Africa and 241st in the world with a net worth of $8.7 billion.

Egyptian construction and investment magnate come in at the 304th position with a net worth of $7.7 billion.

Dr. Mike Adenuga of Nigeria rounds up the top 5 of Africans on the list with a position of 324th and net worth of $7.3 billion.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier this year, it was reported that Aliko Dangote added $915 million to his worth in the first quarter and a position in the top 100 richest people in the world.

However, the new positions by Forbes pushes him out of the top 100 to the 130th position. His long-awaited Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser Plant was finally commissioned in March. The plant, which cost $2.5 billion to build, is currently the largest in Africa and the second largest urea plant in the whole world.