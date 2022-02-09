Yaw Kwakwa: Nana Addo sacks Ghana Airport MD

The letter from the Transport Minister was dated January 31, 2022.

The GACL was recently in the news for stopping the operations of McDan Aviation’s private Jet Terminal 24 hours after the company launched its new business for allegedly breaching aviation rules.

Read full letter below;

It is unclear why Mr Kwakwa was sacked.

On January 1, the GACL ordered the newly launched McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) until further notice.

In a letter signed on January 31, by then Managing Director of the Company, Yaw Kwakwa, he referenced a notice to the company to suspend its inauguration of the Private Jet Terminal which was not adhered to.