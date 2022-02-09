RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Yaw Kwakwa: Nana Addo sacks Ghana Airport MD

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa has been fired.

Mr. Yaw Kwakwa is the out going MD of Ghana Airports Company.
Mr. Yaw Kwakwa is the out going MD of Ghana Airports Company.

In a letter signed by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed that the contract of Mr. Kwakwa be terminated immediately.

Recommended articles

The letter from the Transport Minister was dated January 31, 2022.

The GACL was recently in the news for stopping the operations of McDan Aviation’s private Jet Terminal 24 hours after the company launched its new business for allegedly breaching aviation rules.

Read full letter below;

It is unclear why Mr Kwakwa was sacked.

On January 1, the GACL ordered the newly launched McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) until further notice.

In a letter signed on January 31, by then Managing Director of the Company, Yaw Kwakwa, he referenced a notice to the company to suspend its inauguration of the Private Jet Terminal which was not adhered to.

Yaw Kwakwa's termination letter.
Yaw Kwakwa's termination letter. Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are all the transactions that fall under e-levy

The tax will be applied to the sender when they initiate the transfer and the recipient when they cash out.

McDan is permitted to use Terminal 1 at KIA for private Jet operation now - GACL

The private jet terminal belonging to McDan Aviation Company

5 intriguing facts about the closure of McDan's Private Jet Terminal

McDan during the launch of its private terminal at KIA.

E-levy: These are reasons Akufo-Addo’s government is persuading you to pay

Finance Minister and the President