Yaw Kwakwa resigned as GACL MD - Board says he wasn't sacked

The board in a statement announcing the new Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in the person of Ms Djamson-Tettey gave the clarity.

“Following an emergency meeting of the GACL board held on Wednesday February 16 Mr Yaw Kwakwa submitted his resignation as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited effective close of day February 17, 2022,” the board said in a statement dated February 16, 2022.

The statement also stated that the appointment of the new MD, Pamela Djamson-Tettey takes effect on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Last week, the media reported that Mr Yaw Kwakwa has been sacked as the MD of the GACL.

But in a swift and shocking revelation, Mr. Kwakwa told the media he was unaware he had been sacked as MD of the GACL.

“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he told journalists while conducting members of the Roads and Transport Committee around on a fact finding mission of the Macdan Aviation.

A letter signed the Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said “His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated”.

Ghana Airports Company statement on new MD;