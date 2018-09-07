Pulse.com.gh logo
Chinese manager arrested for stabbing factory hand worker


Assault Chinese manager arrested for stabbing factory hand worker

The victim, 19-year-old Peter Frimpong, was stabbed by his boss after he was found sitting idle during working hours.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

A Chinese national, who manages a plastic manufacturing firm, is currently in Police grip after he allegedly stabbed a Ghanaian factory hand worker.

According to a report by Accra-based Joy FM, the sad incident happened at Fabi, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Liu Zhen Zhong is reported to have stabbed the victim three times on the neck back and palm for being unserious towards work.

Victim of the stabbing incident play

Victim of the stabbing incident

(Myjoyonline.com)

 

The victim, 19-year-old Peter Frimpong, was stabbed by his boss after he was found sitting idle during working hours.

The Chinese manager was arrested together with his assistant, Liu Wan, who helps him to manage the plastic recycling enterprise.

The two suspects have since been transferred from the KATH police post to the Asokwa Divisional Police headquarters.

Meanwhile, their statements have been taken, with investigations set to follow.

