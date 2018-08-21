news

Dear Azure,

I bring you greetings from the Gbalahi Landfill Site. I am currently conducting a research on landfills in the North and this story emanated when I got to Gbalahi where the Tamale Metro have their landfill is sited.

I want to inform you that I have not been very happy with your silence over the banks collapsing saga especially the GH¢610 million that has engulfed the image of the renowned preacher man and 'man of God' Dr. Mensa Otabil. A man you have been sighted to be very closed to. Let me also indicate that I am not out to attack his person, actions or inactions. Neither am I here to attack you. Am only exposing your hypocrisy, selectivity in dealing with so-called corruption issues and hatred for Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

In the Kassem language they say “Bu yei durum mo si oyeri segim” don't mind my spelling mistakes, I don't pretend to be a Kassem. The saying means “the child only knows how to run but has no idea how to hide”. If you had headed the pieces of advice by well-wishers and loved ones the world will not have turned on you at this moment for not commenting on this issue.

Indeed I have noticed many people urging you to slow down over the years the way you run people down by virtue of the proximity between you, the pen (computer) and Mr. Kwasi Twum's multi-media platforms but you keep a deaf ear to the numerous pieces of advice and admonitions. Sometimes I want to pick a phone and call you and also advise you but many are those who say I shouldn't waste my time because you won't mind me. They even indicated to me that as you were running SADA down your elder brother was an accountant there but you didn't care the hoot.

Weeks running, the headline news has been one that your God Father, the man you wrote extensively praising including his style of dressing and justifying why he projected a seed sowing price list in dollars and its cedi equivalence is in the limelight for bad reasons and your folder has flapped in or is it half flapped because it has affected your output badly and your image ten times than that of Pastor Otabil's image and you are still quite?

What would have happened if it was Jospong your nemesis who used or presided over or sat aloof and thereby causing financial loss to the state at a whooping figure of 610 million Ghana Cedis? What would you have done? I believe your folder would have been wide opened for months if not years for people to enter and go out at will. Heavens would have descended because you would have pointed to us how the so-called Pentecost Church Elder have finally brought Ghana to its knees. You would not have considered the fact that he did not benefit or authorize the disbursement of such funds.

On Metro TV, I watched somebody suggest to you to make time to write about the positives of the Jospong Group to balance your arguments against the man for every coin has two sides, and that if you continued doing what you did people were becoming aware that you had personal hatred for the Jospong man.

The programme which was organized by IMANI Africa was a Sanitation Forum in Accra where your good self, Dr. Agyepong, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda and Hon. Adjei Sowah, Accra Mayor were the panel who discussed the issues. I noticed that Jospong deflated you in his presentations and arguments such that he was factual and most of the actions he has taken were in accordance to Ghana's Environmental Sanitation Policy document. He had built several plants and factories and brought in heavy equipment to give waste management a facelift but you never for once wrote about them. You said you abhorred the Jospong monopoly but Mr. Paul Adom Otchere said your stances didn't make sense in that you wanted to break Ghanaian monopolies to make room for foreign companies to thrive which was “unGhanaian” and I do agree with him.

Now I am compelled to reach out to you though not in a pugilist style, I seek to inform you that your loud silence over Papa, Man of God, True Dr, (I used TD because you have said before that Agyepong is not a Dr. so he should not be using Dr). Pastor Mensa Otabil's association with the Capital Bank collapsing with taxpayers' 610 million on their hands is stinky than the borla here in Gbalahi that sit to write you this letter.

In your article titled “Akufo Addo's Immoral Dance With Jospong” did you indicate that Siaw Agyepong does miss any opportunity to remind his critics that he is “a respected Elder of the Church of Pentecost”?. I want to inform you that the man is indeed a respected Pentecost Church Elder unless you the owner of wisdom, pejorative language and insults have a different description of a Pentecost Church Elder to think one is not but rather a crook. Such a person is an adult who has honestly served that church for a number of years and maintains good faith in Christ and the church and its community. In fact, this man has passed the church elder status but he is not a pastor though.

Giving that a man of God, I mean a Pastor of such high reputation of the great International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and just not a Pentecost Elder is said to have an association with the vanishing of such huge sum of money everyone expected that you would have written broadly to provoke further discourse into the matter but you just went into you cell and that was the last time we heard of you. Corruption crusaders and vigilantes such as Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Martin Amidu, Daniel Batidam, Vitus Aziim, A Plus and Franklin Cudjoe would stand and even tell Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed this is wrong when it is. You have failed the corruption fight, you have eliminated yourself from the group of crusaders, the critical thinkers, and the voice for the voiceless. You are now a church follower and an #IStandWithDr.MensaOtabil fanatic.

You are flat on your chest down, is this your end? You cannot even speak the truth and die? How honest are you then and how are you ever going to be able to speak on the evils of society again? Are you resigning or running away from journalism or you are taking a holiday and come back when the environment is more friendly again? Why don't you face the music and redeem your image? Make yourself relevant or you are allowing your brand to sink with The Capital Bank issues because your pastor our pastor is involved? How will you ever look in the eyes of Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and Mr. Roland Agambiire when you meet them going forward and giving that they are all aware you have been selective and played hypocrisy all this while? Well is your life! Am really weeping for you because you had a bright future before this saga broke.

I have been interacting with some Ghanaians lately and they have expressed disappointment in your silence and corroborated one E. J. Kwabena Badu Agyemang's stance in his recent article “Respect the Presidency, Insulting Manasseh” who concluded that you are selective in your fight against corruption and that you have watched many corruption scandals pass without a word. He even concluded your journalism is centered at Jospong and the presidency.

Now it is a Respected Church Pastor and not elder mpo and you are rather quiet?

Or is it true the allegation that your wedding was sponsored partly or fully by him perhaps with part of the BOG relief money to the Capital Bank, a reason you wouldn't have your wedding in Bongo because the man of God cannot travel that road to bless it for you and shower you with gifts?

I appreciate the piece written by Agyemang because this your sudden “see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil” posture is not smacks of hypocrisy and selectivism. Your following has dwindled and your admirers including me are not happy with your silence at all. You could manage your image out of this mess.

Many believe that your relationship which is evident in your writings on the “Kete-Krachi Mad Women and Dr. Otabil” remember you devoted it in praising and paying high tributes to the respected man of God? You had issues with why NDC and NPP raise their voices so loud on the respected preacher.

You forgot that the preacher usually entangles himself in politics, I sometimes wonder why he does so to warrant the politicians' insinuations and casting of spells and innuendos on him. Watching animals and not human beings and yet preach on same television and on radio is double standards. Directing sermons at political leaders will attract backlash if they don't sound well to them from followers and so will describing a government as bringing hardships to people or incompetent or sinking ship attract unkind comments from followers. Describing human beings created by God in HIS own image as “looking like insults” is not good words enough to be coming from the mouth of a man of God so when the people get the opportunity they will run their mouths at you.

One thing you have always failed to recognize is that, there is always a secret that makes one person different from the other. So you either didn't know the man of God too well or you knew him more than he himself did; perhaps is the reason why you thought you knew Dr. Agyepong and the Jospong conglomerate so well and yet you knew nothing about that man.

Vigilantism is n ot a one-day venture, you should be consistent and all round sharp sword. You don't do selective cutting rather you cut justifiably. Would you have thought in your wildest imagination that Dr. Otabil of all people could sink so low in Ghana whether the allegations and available information is true or not?

I don't believe that, that is why I am not one of those who will pass judgement or do media trial on the substantive case of corruption against him. You did that against Jospong even when a court of competent jurisdiction has not decided so and the unsuspecting youth run to social media with you praising you for good work done using unprintable words at the Waste Management Entrepreneur. Now you see that the same cane that you used on your enemy Jospong is being used by the unsuspecting social media commentators to whip the respected man of God at your displeasure?

I am so sad about it especially those who conclude that he is liable, due process should be followed and a logical conclusion brought to the matter.

I will not end without touching on what controversial musician A Plus another self-acclaimed corruption crudader like you has posted on social media. “My brother Manasseh, it is without doubt that you love Ghana. Honestly you are one of the very few people I admire and follow but bro, let's be honest. If Zoomlion was accused of causing 610 million cedis financial loss to the state, your folder would have been full of articles on it by now. In all that was said or written about Zoomlion, at least he employed tens of thousands of people and kept our towns, cities and even villages clean. This your pastor, after brainwashing poor people to take tithe and offering from them is not satisfied but has involved himself in everything including the poor taxpayers physical cash and you are quite”.

Lydia Forson is also worried about the silence of some self-acclaimed corruption crusaders over the issue maybe you can check for yourself.

In fact Nanaba Anamoah even thinks that you have forgotten the password to your laptop and that the password reset button has refused to work is that true?

Hmmm”

In as much as A Plus, Nanaba and Lydia told part of my story, I will not forget to emphasize that when you are running as fast as your body can carry you, just be careful that there is something called accident. You cannot be too sure of your piety today and tomorrow because time changes.

You can just come out and say because he is your God Father and Spiritual Commander you are unable to comment on the issues. This we will understand than you trying to hide in the middle of the bright moon. Many people have seen you so come out. Don't be coward for William Shakespeare says “Cowards die many times before their death”. Stop hiding.

From Gbalahi here I can see you hiding there but your body is uncovered so be ware.

Yours Sincerely,

Mashoud Bawa

I am a citizen not spectator. Views are solely mine.