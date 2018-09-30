Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Hot Pulse >

Actress says she is horny and want a guy for a one night stand


Cossy Orjiakor Actress says she is horny and want a guy for a one night stand

The Nigerian actress said she was feeling horny and want a guy who is not lousy for 'chop and clean mouth' in post on Instagram.

  • Published:
play

Nollywood actress  Cossy Orjiakor Saturday night shared a racy photo of her in which she sad she wants a guy for a one night stand.

READ MORE: 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop believing

The Nigerian actress said she was feeling horny and want a guy who is not lousy for 'chop and clean mouth' in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: "Am so fu**ing horny tonight....am at Slay lekki 1,....where are u... Hope ur not lousy just chop and clean mouth. if u talk! ama do all ya friends. Hmmmm #mood #tonight."

Her post, has at the time of publishing this story, had 4,555 likes.

In the comments, a fan wrote: "I'm available with 9iches dk @cossyojiakor."

READ MORE: 5 interesting facts to know about orgasms

Another wrote: "@cossyojiakor ama very good wiper.. Can't just imagine hitting ur juicy pussy for d back den playing wit ur hug german juice."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Masturbation: 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop believing Masturbation 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop believing
Bedroom matters: How to tell your partner you want to try something new in bed Bedroom matters How to tell your partner you want to try something new in bed
For Ladies: 3 things you should do after sex to guarantee reproductive health For Ladies 3 things you should do after sex to guarantee reproductive health
Libido Killer: Here's how stress affects your sex life Libido Killer Here's how stress affects your sex life
Manhood facts: 7 surprising facts you didn't know about your penis Manhood facts 7 surprising facts you didn't know about your penis
Men's health: 6 penis problems you should never ignore Men's health 6 penis problems you should never ignore

Recommended Videos

Video: Bamako Doddy sex position Video Bamako Doddy sex position
Watch video: Manchester United sex position Watch video Manchester United sex position
Watch: Sudan sex position Watch Sudan sex position



Top Articles

1 Cossy Orjiakor Actress says she is horny and want a guy for a one night...bullet
2 18+ VIDEO Nude video of Sharon, the lady who assaulted Facebook slay...bullet
3 Video 18+ 5 killer sex positions of Akumaa Mama Zimbi that will make...bullet
4 Pussy 7 types of vagina and how you can enjoy thembullet
5 Bedroom matters How to tell your partner you want to try...bullet

Related Articles

Masturbation 6 common masturbation myths you need to stop believing
Bedroom matters How to tell your partner you want to try something new in bed
Manhood facts 7 surprising facts you didn't know about your penis
Female ejaculation 5 squirting myths you should stop believing
Men's health 6 penis problems you should never ignore
Women health 6 dangerous things you should never do to your vagina
Intimacy 6 places you should never have s3x
Sex 8 reasons why some women do not like a big penis
Orgasm Reasons why women fake orgasms
Big O facts 5 interesting facts to know about orgasms

Top Videos

1 Video Bamako Doddy sex positionbullet
2 Sexy Damango sex positionbullet
3 Watch Sudan sex positionbullet
4 Watch video See-saw sex positionbullet

Communities

Female ejaculation 5 squirting myths you should stop believing
Intimacy 6 places you should never have s3x
Women health 6 dangerous things you should never do to your vagina
Orgasm Reasons why women fake orgasms
X
Advertisement